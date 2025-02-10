CM Punk to finally call out John Cena, brawl with ex-Universal Champion? 3 Things The Best in The World can do on WWE RAW this week

CM Punk stunned the world when he eliminated both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns from the Men's Royal Rumble match. However, his celebration was cut short when Logan Paul unexpectedly tossed him out of the ring, shocking fans around the globe.

After his dream to win the Royal Rumble match and main eventing WrestleMania ended, The Best in the World chose a different path to secure his spot at the Grandest Stage of Them All. CM Punk faced Sami Zayn in last week's Elimination Chamber qualifying match on RAW, where he claimed a massive victory.

With a win, Punk secured a spot in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match and is now scheduled to appear on this week's RAW. After a successful night last week, Punk is expected to deliver a promo on how he is planning to win the Elimination Chamber match and earn a World title shot at WrestleMania. However, rarely does any CM Punk promo end without making headlines.

Let's check out a few things that could happen during Punk's appearance on RAW.

#3. CM Punk could call out John Cena

John Cena was the first superstar to announce his entry into the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The 16-time World Champion made this announcement during the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, which not many on the roster appreciated, considering the other stars had to go through qualifying matches to earn a chance to compete inside the Chamber.

While John Cena has undoubtedly achieved everything he can in the industry, CM Punk could call him out during his promo for not going through a qualifying match to earn his spot in the Elimination Chamber. Additionally, The Best in the World could claim that he would end up eliminating Cena and shattering his dreams of becoming a World Champion at 'Mania.

#2. CM Punk could challenge Kevin Owens after his actions last week

After his match with CM Punk on RAW, Sami Zayn suffered the wrath of a brusied up Kevin Owens. The latter failed to win the Undisputed WWE Championship ladder match against Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble. Moreover, The American Nightmare left Owens in a lot of pain after executing an Alabama slam on him through a ladder.

While Owens was in pain, Sami Zayn stood at ringside watching Cody Rhodes retain his title. To avenge the same moment, Owens attacked his former tag team partner last week on RAW and delivered a packaged piledriver to him.

Addressing Owens' actions, The Second City Saint could call out The Prizefighter to a match on the red brand, out of respect for Sami Zayn, who is now set to be sidelined indefinitely.

#1. Brawl with Seth Rollins

While CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins on the RAW premiere on Netflix, their rivalry is far from over. After Punk eliminated Rollins from the Royal Rumble, Seth brawled with The Second City Saint at ringside before officials separated both men.

Last week's WWE RAW featured Rollins motivating Sami Zayn ahead of his match before Punk made an entrance, and a brawl nearly broke out before officials managed to keep them apart. With rumors of Rollins and Punk battling each other in a triple threat match involving Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, another brawl between both men might end up making headlines this week as well.

This could also serve as a foundation for a match involving the three men at WrestleMania. Time will tell what WWE has planned for Punk during his appearance on RAW this week.

