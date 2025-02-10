The Maverick advances to the Elimination Chamber Match; top faction interferes - 3 Finishes for Rey Mysterio vs Logan Paul on RAW

Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio will clash this Monday on RAW on Netflix in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match. The winner will join Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and the legendary John Cena in the Chamber, where the winner will earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41 against either Gunther (World Heavyweight Champion) or Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Champion).

The two superstars have reignited their feud, and Monday's match will certainly add a new angle to their rivalry. Keeping that in mind, we take a look at three finishes for the match between The Maverick and the WWE Hall of Famer:

#3. The New Day could get involved and cost Rey Mysterio

The WWE Hall of Famer and his LWO partner Dragon Lee faced The New Day last week, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods taking the victory following an intereference from Logan Paul.

This week, the former Tag Team Champions could return the favor by attempting to distract Rey Mysterio, which would allow the former United States Champion to win the match and secure a spot at the Elimination Chamber.

Such a scenario would add more fuel to the rivalry between The New Day and LWO, which began after Kofi and Xavier turned heel and betrayed Big E. Mysterio confronted both of them, targeting the two stars who have emerged as top heels on RAW.

#2. Dragon Lee could interfere and help Rey Mysterio advance to the Elimination Chamber

Despite their loss to The New Day, LWO will have a chance to see one of its members compete at the Elimination Chamber if Rey Mysterio qualifies for the match.

To do so, he could have help from his tag team partner, Dragon Lee, who might be seeking revenge after last week's events.

Lee could interfere in the match and distract Logan Paul, giving the WWE Hall of Famer the chance to capitalize and secure the victory, taking revenge for The Maverick's interference from last week.

On that occasion, it is very likely that The New Day will show up, as they have unfinished business with the LWO. Still, Rey Mysterio could stand tall and make it to the Elimination Chamber in search of a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Logan Paul could get a clean victory and reach the Elimination Chamber Match

Given his status as one of the top stars in WWE, this is the most likely scenario. No matter if anyone interferes or not, Logan Paul has a chance to defeat the WWE Hall of Famer and become the fourth star to enter the Elimination Chamber.

His presence there will allow him to fight for a title shot at 'Mania, as he has already declared his ultimate goal is to become World Champion in 2025 while also paving the way for new storylines.

These storylines could involve John Cena and CM Punk, as Cena eliminated The Maverick from the Royal Rumble Match, while Punk was eliminated by the former United States Champion at the Rumble, missing the opportunity to get a guaranteed title shot and to main event The Grandest Stage of Them All for the first time in his career.

Thus, Logan Paul could go after both RAW stars, while it is worth mentioning that WWE Creative has already considered a Cena vs. Paul match at WrestleMania 41.

