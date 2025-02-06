WWE makes a huge announcement on CM Punk

Fresh off his win over Sami Zayn on this week's episode of RAW, WWE has now made a new announcement on CM Punk that is sure to get the fans buzzing. The Second City Saint has been announced for the company's upcoming European Tour, where he will compete in a bunch of cities ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Despite entering the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match as one of the favorites, Punk failed to emerge victorious after being eliminated by Logan Paul. However, the former WWE Champion quickly redeemed himself on the following episode of RAW, where he defeated Sami Zayn in the qualifying match for the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Going by this, it's safe to assume WWE has some big plans for CM Punk as we head closer to WrestleMania 41. Winning the Chamber match could set him on the path to challenge for a World Title at the The Show of Shows. Amid this, WWE has now announced that Punk will be joining its tour to Europe in March, where he would compete in cities like Belfast, Nottingham, Vienna, and Amsterdam.

Freddie Prinze Jr. wants to see CM Punk vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 41

On a recent episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer pitched the idea for a match between Punk and Cena at Mania 41.

Prinze Jr. also added that if the two legends were to be pitted against each other, The Second City Saint should emerge victorious on his way to championship glory down the line.

"Maybe I'll go back to John Cena vs. CM Punk, which would be an awesome match. Two old dogs facing off, one of their last matches ever, another one. Obviously, Punk, will get to win, and then he can move on towards championship aspirations," he said.

It's worth noting that Cena has already been announced for the Elimination Chamber, meaning he could come face-to-face with Punk during the match.

