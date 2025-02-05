After losing the Men's Royal Rumble match last weekend in Indianapolis, John Cena failed to book his ticket to the main event of WWE WrestleMania. However, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. suggested The Leader of the Cenation could square off with another legend at this year's Show of Shows.

At the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Cena declared for the Elimination Chamber match, stating that it would be best for business that he headline WrestleMania 41. CM Punk will also compete in the Elimination Chamber after qualifying last Monday on RAW. Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. claimed the two legends could face each other at The Showcase of the Immortals if they fail to win the Chamber bout in Toronto.

Trending

The former WWE writer claimed The Second City Saint vs. Cena would be an awesome match. He predicted Punk would win the potential square-off:

"Maybe I'll go back to John Cena vs. CM Punk, which would be an awesome match. Two old dogs facing off, one of their last matches ever, another one. Obviously, CM Punk, will get to win, and then he can move on towards championship aspirations," he said. [From 28:31 to 28:46]

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

The two-time WWE Champion wants another match with John Cena

Since John Cena announced his Farewell Tour, many fans have expressed their desire to see him square off against some of his former historic rivals, including Randy Orton and CM Punk.

In a recent interview with the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, The Second City Saint revealed that he wants another match against the 16-time World Champion before the 47-year-old hangs up his boots:

"I'd be a liar if I told you I didn't wanna do anything with him [John Cena]. I'm crossing my fingers that we get to hook up on a PLE and have a match; at least on a big RAW for Netflix or something," Punk said.

Expand Tweet

Cena and Punk last went head-to-head in February 2013 on an episode of RAW. The match ended in The Franchise Player's victory. It would be interesting to see if they will fight again after over a decade.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use transcription from the first half of the article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback