Randy Orton gives interesting answer to whether he will be John Cena's final WWE opponent

Former WWE Champion John Cena will retire from in-ring competition in December 2025. Meanwhile, his long-time in-ring rival, Randy Orton, recently addressed the possibility of becoming the 16-time World Champion's final opponent.

Earlier this year, The Franchise Player revealed the details of his Farewell Tour, which will take place from January to December 2025. Cena explained that he would make 30+ appearances next year. Since then, fans and experts have suggested several potential opponents for the 47-year-old on his Retirement Tour, including Randy Orton.

In a recent interview with Adam's Apple, Orton addressed whether he and Cena spoke about potentially going head-to-head at WrestleMania or in The Greatest of All Time's final match. The Viper stated that the decision was in the hands of the creative team.

"John and I just let Creative do what they do. And if it's meant to be, then, you know, it'll be meant to be. But I'm not gonna lose any sleep over it," he said. [1:04-1:12]

Will Randy Orton face John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41?

John Cena and Randy Orton debuted on WWE's main roster in 2002. About seven years later, they had a heated feud. However, the two legends never squared off in a singles match at WrestleMania.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Matt podcast, former WWE host Matt Camp hoped to see The Apex Predator and The Leader of the Cenation go head-to-head at the upcoming Show of Shows.

"I don't know if this is a popular opinion or not, but the Orton-Cena stuff is not great. Like, they didn't have that many good matches, unfortunately. I never thought they got the most out of those feuds, for whatever reason. I'm not quite sure why. Nothing was really, like, the fact that they never had a 'Mania match is wild. They never had a one-on-one WrestleMania match. You do that now, though, like, I hope we get Cena and Orton at 'Mania next year," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Cena and Orton lock horns during the former's Farewell Tour next year.

