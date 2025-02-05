The 4 remaining participants of the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match, predicted by ex-WWE writer

John Cena and CM Punk have reserved their spots in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently predicted the four remaining participants.

After losing the Men's Royal Rumble match, the Leader of the Cenation announced at the post-show press conference that he would compete in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber bout for another shot to main event WrestleMania 41 and win his 17th world championship. Meanwhile, The Second City Saint defeated Sami Zayn in a qualifying match on RAW to advance to the Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. speculated that Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Bron Breakker would be the four remaining competitors in the Elimination Chamber match:

Trending

"Men's Elimination Chamber match, here's gonna be the speculated participants: CM Punk, obviously, Seth Rollins, obviously, Drew McIntyre, probably, Damian Priest, probably, Bron Breaker's got to smash somebody through the plexiglass or the entire cage, so yeah, he'll be in there, and John Cena," he said. [From 25:43 to 26:05]

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

CM Punk will win the Elimination Chamber match, predicts ex-WWE star

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan addressed the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber on the Gigantic Pop podcast. He disclosed that he does not believe John Cena will emerge victorious.

Instead, the TNA legend predicted CM Punk would be the one to win the match. He suggested the 46-year-old would then challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41:

"Dude, I'm telling you, CM Punk is winning that Chamber. It's gonna be Punk vs. Cody [Rhodes at WrestleMania]," he said.

CM Punk has been vocal about his desire to main-event WrestleMania. It would be interesting to see if The Second City Saint would finally fulfill his dream this year.

If you use the quote in the first half of the article, please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give an H/T to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback