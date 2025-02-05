Massive current WWE star, not John Cena, won't be on the roster by this time in 2026, says veteran; he must main event WrestleMania 41

John Cena is set to retire by the end of this year. A wrestling veteran recently predicted another top WWE star may also not be on the roster by this time in 2026.

While The Cenation Leader announced that he would compete in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber, CM Punk qualified for it after beating Sami Zayn in a singles match on this week's RAW. On The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed Punk should headline WrestleMania this year due to his age and the 46-year-old allegedly being injury-prone.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that that Punk's future in the company was uncertain. Russo further predicted The Second City Saint might not be part of the roster by this time next year.

Trending

"The thing with Punk is he has his entire story, his entire career has been I've never headlined a WrestleMania. He's getting older. He's injury-prone. Coach [Jonathan Coachman], I don't know if this time next year CM Punk is a part of that roster. I don't know. I would say no. So, you've got to put him in a main event at WrestleMania probably this year," Russo said. [23:18 - 23:50]

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Ex-WWE employee predicted CM Punk would win Elimination Chamber

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci predicted the result of the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Carlucci, who spent over 30 years in the Stamford-based company, believed that CM Punk would emerge victorious on March 1, 2025. Meanwhile, Triple H and his creative team could keep John Cena chasing his 17th world championship.

"I think they're just gonna have Cena just keep chasing after that 17th. Even if he's in Elimination Chamber, I think Punk is going to win Elimination Chamber. That's my own opinion and go on to face Cody Rhodes," Carlucci said.

It will be interesting to see if The Second City Saint headlines WrestleMania for the first time in his career in Las Vegas.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcription from the article's first half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback