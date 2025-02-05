"I think there's a broader story to tell" - CM Punk sheds light on the creative process after Royal Rumble loss 

WWE star CM Punk did not win this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Second City Saint was eliminated by Logan Paul.

Punk was one of the favorites heading into the Men's Rumble Match. In the promos leading up to the event, he proclaimed that this was his year to finally win the 30-man Battle Royal and headline WrestleMania. The Best in The World can still work his way into The Show of Shows through the Elimination Chamber PLE.

During an interaction on ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast this week, CM Punk spoke about how the loss affected him. The 46-year-old acknowledged that losing the Men's Royal Rumble would have stung earlier in his career. However, the WWE veteran felt it was better for him to lose because fans wanted to see him chase that elusive top spot in the company.

"Early in my career, I would say yes. Now, I'm actually more inclined to pitch me losing things. Because I think there's a broader story to tell. Oh, hundred percent, it's all about the chase. The most recent example I can give you is Cody losing to Roman at WrestleMania 39. That was Cody's time. He loses in the main event. He spends the entire year as a redemption arc, and he chases the title, and he wins it at 40," he said. [From 5:00 to 5:30]

CM Punk will be at the Elimination Chamber PLE

This past Monday on RAW, CM Punk wrestled Sami Zayn in the main event for a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

The two stars had a thrilling matchup filled with near falls. However, The Second City Saint managed to get the win, as he countered Sami's Helluva Kick with his GTS. With this win, Punk booked his spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto, Canada. He has joined John Cena, who has already announced himself for the matchup.

With several qualifying matches lined up for the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see which stars make it to the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

