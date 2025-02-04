CM Punk reveals he wants to wrestle major WWE legend in a singles match

WWE Superstar CM Punk's dream to headline WrestleMania 41 received a jolt at the Royal Rumble. However, following Monday Night RAW, he has revived his hopes of achieving that goal. The Second City Saint has qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, joining John Cena in the multi-man contest.

Cena and Punk had an intense rivalry during the latter's first WWE stint. They were involved in multiple high-stakes world championship matches. The Voice of The Voiceless and The Franchise Player once again met inside the squared circle in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match but did not engage in a hard-hitting confrontation.

During an appearance on the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, CM Punk stated that he is trying to spend as much time as possible with the 47-year-old legend backstage before the latter retires.

The former World Heavyweight Champion also admitted that he would be lying if he said that he would deny the idea of facing John Cena in a one-on-one match. He believes that this bout can potentially take place on a special episode of RAW on Netflix or at a premium live event.

"I'd be a liar if I told you I didn't wanna do anything with him [John Cena]. I'm crossing my fingers that we get to hook up on a PLE and have a match; at least on a big RAW for Netflix or something," Punk said. [From 07:17 to 07:28]

CM Punk admitted he would not have booked a top WWE star to win the Royal Rumble

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match in Indianapolis. The OG Bloodline member last eliminated John Cena to punch his ticket to WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

In the same interview on the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, The Straight Edge Superstar revealed how he would have booked the 30-man gimmick match. CM Punk mentioned that instead of Jey Uso, he would have had him and The Franchise Player as the final two participants, with him eventually getting eliminated by the 16-time World Champion.

"The Rumble didn't go the way I would have booked it, so to speak. Since we're peeling back the curtain so much here, I would have had me and Cena be the last two guys. And I would have had Cena throw my a** over the top rope. Because I think at this stage, losing is so much more valuable than me winning," he said.

As of now, Cena and Punk are confirmed to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1, 2025, in Toronto. Fans will have to wait and see which four other WWE Superstars will join them in the contest.

Please credit the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

