CM Punk confesses he would not have Jey Uso win the Royal Rumble; says which WWE star it should have been

CM Punk was one of the last four stars in this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match before he was eliminated by Logan Paul. The star has now spoken about Jey Uso's eventual victory and confessed he would not have had the star win. He's also elaborated on what he would do instead for the event.

Punk was recently on the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, where he talked about the Royal Rumble and what he would do. He also mentioned who he would have had win the event.

CM Punk admitted that he would not have booked Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble. Instead, he would have had himself and Cena as the last two contenders, and then he would have had Cena throw him over the top rope to end it. The star added that he was scared of winning everything he dreamed of because he was not sure what he'd do after that.

"The Rumble didn't go the way I would have booked it, so to speak. Since we're peeling back the curtain so much here, I would have had me and Cena be the last two guys. And I would have had Cena throw my a** over the top rope. Because I think at this stage, losing is so much more valuable than me winning. I'm almost afraid of me winning everything I ever dreamed of, because what do I do then?"

John Cena will compete at WWE Elimination Chamber - CM Punk's role is yet to be decided

John Cena may not have won the Royal Rumble, but he's going to Elimination Chamber. He was put in the Chamber by Triple H, saying that if that was what Cena wanted, he was giving it to him because he deserved it after everything in his career.

For CM Punk, the path to the Elimination Chamber won't be quite as simple. As per the matches announced for tonight on RAW, the star has to face Sami Zayn in singles competition. If Punk wins, he will qualify for the Elimination Chamber bout.

The winner of the Elimination Chamber match will earn a shot at a championship, but which one remains to be seen. As of now, Jey Uso has a choice between challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship or Gunther for the World Heavyweight title.

