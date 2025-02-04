John Cena's next opponent decided on WWE RAW; top star loses badly

John Cena made it to the final two in the WWE Royal Rumble before being eliminated by eventual winner Jey Uso. Immediately after the PLE, Cena revealed that he will be in the men's Elimination Chamber match, bypassing any need for a qualifier. Now, one of Cena's opponents in the match has been decided.

The Cenation Leader believed he'd earned it, and told his five future opponents to spend all month trashing his name. Tonight on Monday Night RAW, fans learned that CM Punk, one of Cena's most iconic rivals, would start that trend.

Sami Zayn and CM Punk squared off in a Chamber qualifying match tonight, with the Voice of the Voiceless picking up the win after a devastating GTS. Cena and Punk were in the ring together for the first time in the Royal Rumble last Saturday, and now these two longtime rivals will get a piece of each other at Elimination Chamber.

By virtue of being in the Elimination Chamber match, Punk automatically becomes Cena's next opponent. The star will have four other opponents to overcome during the brutal contest but Punk will now be able to focus on The GOAT during the one month the latter will be away shooting a film.

With both of their careers waning, they could be running out of world title opportunities and matches against each other.

Liv Morgan was the first woman to qualify for the women's Chamber match this year. The former Women's World Champion defeated IYO SKY to advance on RAW tonight. Next week, Bayley takes on inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria for that opportunity.

