CM Punk apologizes to fans of 40-year-old WWE Superstar ahead of first-ever match on RAW

CM Punk apologized to fans of a 40-year-old WWE Superstar ahead of their first-time-ever clash. Not only would it be their first-ever clash, but the stakes couldn't be higher on an episode of RAW.

Although John Cena was granted entry into the Elimination Chamber match, CM Punk didn't have that same privilege. Regardless, he embraced the idea of facing the 40-year-old Sami Zayn and apologized to the latter's fans in advance because he would lose.

Punk was naturally disappointed by the outcome of the Men's 2025 Royal Rumble match, where he eliminated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins simultaneously, only to be eliminated seconds later by Logan Paul.

What was also interesting was that CM Punk said that even though he didn't win the Royal Rumble this year, he was happy that neither Roman Reigns nor Seth Rollins did.

As you know, the wildest moment of the Men's Rumble match happened after the elimination of Punk, Rollins, and Reigns. A huge brawl ensued, and Punk stormed off, looking furiously at Paul Heyman, whose undisclosed favor is still pending.

The road to WrestleMania will be rocky for The Second City Saint, and we wonder if that WrestleMania main event dream will be fulfilled this year.

