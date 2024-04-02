3-time WWE champion vows to win major match during WrestleMania XL weekend

The latest edition of WWE RAW hosted some great matches and segments before WrestleMania XL. A three-time WWE champion showcased his skills on Monday night, following which he has vowed to win a major accolade.

Ricochet locked horns with Ivar of The Viking Raiders on the go-home episode of RAW. The One and Only surprised everyone by showcasing his strength and catching Ivar mid-air before picking up the win.

Ricochet is now all pumped up for the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal set to take place on the go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania XL. In a RAW Exclusive, the three-time WWE champion talked about how he was confident he would go home with the trophy.

Check out what Ricochet said below:

"I’ve got these four victories in a row, everybody wants to know what’s on my mind. It’s funny. Yeah, I’m feeling confident, and then of course, this Friday, we got the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. I guess in this company, to succeed, you have to have some sort of confidence. So this Friday, I’m gonna do what Ricochet does. I’m gonna be the highlight of the night. I’m gonna show up, I’m gonna show out, and then I’m gonna go home," Ricochet said. [H/T Fightful]

You can watch the full interview here:

Ricochet has had a string of victories ahead of The Show of Shows. While he is not featured for the Premium Live Event, he can still make a mark by winning the Battle Royal trophy ahead of the show.

WWE continued to build the main events for WrestleMania XL

The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes will headline both nights of WWE WrestleMania XL. This will ensure that both nights have something big to offer to fans and keep them glued to their screens.

The Rock and Roman Reigns will team up to wound Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as badly as possible on Night 1 of the show. Night 2 will see Rhodes face Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

Both nights could turn out to be equally good, keeping in mind the action planned by the creative team. Rollins will also defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night 2 of the show. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch on Night 1.

