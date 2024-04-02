35-year-old star secures impressive win on WWE RAW; gains momentum before Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

WWE Superstar Ricochet faced Ivar during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Despite not securing a spot on the WrestleMania XL card, numerous talented WWE Superstars will have a chance to showcase their skills on the upcoming episode of SmackDown by competing in the highly anticipated Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

During the latest edition of RAW, Ricochet, and Ivar, who are both set to compete in the upcoming Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal squared off in a match. The bout started with an impressive shoulder tackle from The Viking Raiders member. However, Ricochet quickly turned the tables with a well-timed dropkick, sending Ivar tumbling out of the ring.

At one point during the match, Ricochet showcased his athleticism by executing a flawless Shooting Star Press. In response, Ivar unleashed a devastating Tiger Bomb, yet Ricochet still managed to kick out, showcasing his resilience.

During the closing stages, Ivar executed an impressive springboard cross-body from the top. However, his attempt at his trademark moonsault was later thwarted as Ricochet got away. The Future of Flight seized the opening and countered with a fallaway slam. He then followed it with a 630 to secure an impressive win.

The Future of Flight has been on an impressive run for the past few weeks and it will be interesting to see if he could clinch the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy later this week.

