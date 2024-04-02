5 WWE stars who should win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown next week

The next episode of WWE SmackDown will host the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. WWE has bumped the annual contest to the go-home episode of SmackDown before The Show of Shows over the last few years.

Bobby Lashley won last year's match after missing out on a featured bout at WrestleMania 39. Several other stars are on the outside looking in this year, including various talented performers.

Since a trophy is the main prize, anything could happen in this year's battle royal. These five WWE stars should be at the front of the line to win the 2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown.

#5 Andrade returned to WWE in January

Since his re-emergence in the 2024 Royal Rumble, Andrade has been waiting for his first prolonged feud. He's had great showings in his matches, including solid bouts against Giovanni Vinci and Apollo Crews.

El Idolo has crossed paths with The Judgment Day on RAW as he's trying to work with Dominik Mysterio. Dominik has told his allies they should consider adding the former United States Champ to their ranks.

Andrade is a big enough name who could win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown. It could also set up his first feud back since his WWE return.

#4 Julius Creed has impressed on RAW

He may be part of a tag team, but Julius Creed has been pegged for future success ever since he debuted in NXT. Creed is an athletic big man who has wowed fans in his matches on RAW.

The Creeds were unable to qualify for the ladder match at WrestleMania 40, falling to long-time veterans Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

Battle Royals require every competitor to work for themselves, so he could still win the contest even if his brother gets eliminated.

#3 Bronson Reed & # 2 Omos would be hard to eliminate

Bronson Reed is looking for a big spot after missing out at Elimination Chamber.

Both Bronson Reed and Omos are threats due to their special talents as WWE big men. Reed is a throwback to Bam Bam Bigelow - an athletic and hard-hitting big man. Omos is a literal giant and one of the tallest stars in the company's history.

Omos hasn't been featured much since Vince McMahon fell out of power. One of his more notable appearances was during the SummerSlam Battle Royal won by LA Knight.

Monsterous Superstars are always touted as favorites to win, and few stars are more monstrous than Omos and Reed. They'd also provide a huge moment when either is eliminated.

#1 Bron Breakker is a future WWE main-eventer

Bron Breakker might be featured more on SmackDown after WrestleMania 40.

Bron Breakker's move to the main roster was a huge deal. Both RAW and SmackDown courted the two-time former NXT Champion with SmackDown ultimately winning his services.

He's had a few squash matches but will be busy with Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 40 weekend. Breakker could still compete in the battle royal due to it happening on Friday.

Breakker has been booked similarly to Goldberg, easily running through his competition. While he may have to wait a little for his first WrestleMania moment, he could still be featured by winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He'd impress even more if he eliminated monsters like Reed and Omos.

