3-time WWE Champion wants to return after 4 years for match against Roman Reigns

A WWE legend made it clear that he intended to have a dream match against Roman Reigns before calling it quits on his decades-long in-ring career. Jeff Hardy, who currently works for TNA, recently expressed his desire to face Reigns.

The Tribal Chief and The Charismatic Enigma shared the same locker room from 2017-2021, but their paths never crossed in a singles match. Though Hardy's last stint with WWE ended in 2021, the Stamford-based promotion's recent partnership with TNA has opened the doors for him and Matt Hardy to return.

Moreover, both Matt and Jeff have been vocal about their interest in returning to the company for a Hall of Fame induction. Amid this, in a recent chat with San Antonio Express-News, Jeff Hardy stated that a singles clash against Roman Reigns was at the top of his list of dream matches. He added that he wanted the contest to become a reality before he eventually hung up his wrestling boots.

Trending

“One of my dream matches was always Roman Reigns I used to say. I still have that in my head before it’s all over in my career," said Jeff Hardy. (15:42 - 15:52)

Sam Roberts thinks Roman Reigns could face Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42

On a recent edition of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts discussed the possibility of Reigns and Jacob Fatu headlining WrestleMania 42. The RAW Talk host explained that WWE could first have Fatu betray and defeat Solo Sikoa, eventually leading to a marquee clash against Roman Reigns.

"I feel like, if done the right way, that Roman vs. Jacob Fatu could even be something that main events WrestleMania 42. I mean, if you lay that it the right way and you have Jacob doing whatever he's gonna do after he takes Solo off TV and just the rise of Jacob, then Jacob vs. Solo and then we slowly get to Jacob vs. Roman, I absolutely think," he said.

Expand Tweet

The Tribal Chief is all set to enter his first Royal Rumble match in years next month in his efforts to get back at the top of the mountain in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit San Antonio Express-News, and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback