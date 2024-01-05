3-time WWE champion wants WrestleMania matches against Rhea Ripley and injured star

A three-time WWE champion recently revealed that she wants WrestleMania matches against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, the latter of whom is currently out with an injury.

Belair has faced Ripley and Flair in several matches throughout her WWE career. However, she has yet to lock horns with either of them at The Show of Shows. Many rumors suggest a possible match between The EST and The Eradicator for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 could happen.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair might be out of the question for this year's WWE WrestleMania after sustaining multiple injuries during her bout with Asuka on the December 8 episode of SmackDown. The Queen tore her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus, forcing her out of in-ring action.

Bianca Belair recently took to her Instagram to do an "Ask me anything" with her fans. One follower asked her who she would like to face in a future WrestleMania match.

The EST wrote that she would like to face Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows.

"Rhea Ripley. Charlotte Flair," Belair mentioned.

Another fan asked her if she had ever thought about a match between her and Bayley for the biggest event in wrestling. Belair did not rule out that match either.

"I mean at this point it's the only match we haven't done yet," Belair wrote.

You can check out both screenshots of her Instagram stories below:

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley said Charlotte Flair is her number-one challenger

During the WWE 2024 Preview Special, Rhea Ripley said that one of her favorite matches was against Charlotte Flair and hailed the latter as her number-one challenger.

"I take a lot of pride in that. To me, that is one of my favorite matches that I have been a part of. Every time Charlotte [Flair] and I have stepped into that ring together, we make magic. We clashed to a point that I don’t know who is gonna come out on top because we leave everything we have in that ring and it’s real special to find someone that you have that connection within the ring and she’s definitely my kryptonite, she’s my number one challenger, she’s the person that I’m going to be fighting for the rest of my career until one of us is gone," said Ripley.

The Queen recently posted a photo from the hospital and wrote that she was scared because of her injury this time.

We at Sportskeeda wish Charlotte Flair a speedy recovery and hope she returns better than ever.