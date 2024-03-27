3-Time WWE Tag Team Champion opens up on an unforgettable encounter between Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

According to a former WWE champion, he had seen the inklings of a real-life feud between Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan before anyone else.

Jacques Rougeau recently recalled a conversation he overheard between Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan when the two were preparing for a singles match. Despite the two being quite professional in their input, the French-Canadian superstar claims that he saw the beginnings of a real-life animosity between them. It should be noted that rumors of heat between Randy and Hulk have long persisted in the WWE community.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the former WWE Tag Team Champion explained that when the two legends sat down to book a match, the inklings of some animosity were evident.

"I will never forget an encounter when I saw him [Randy Savage] talk with Hogan. He was working with Hogan one time, and they were sitting down with each other you know, I could overhear the conversation like you know, Hulk saying, 'I wanna do this at the end,' and Randy saying, 'Well I would like this in.' [...] I looked at the conversation and I felt kind of a little bit of the of the beginning of a, not animosity, but confrontational characters, you know, coming together." [24:06 onwards]

While the former WWE Superstar is currently retired from in-ring competition, he is still quite involved in the pro-wrestling business to this day as a part of the Wrestling Academy competitions.

