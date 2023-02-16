WWE veteran explains Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage's real-life heat

Macho Man Randy Savage genuinely thought Hulk Hogan wanted to take Miss Elizabeth away from him, according to Dutch Mantell.

In 1989, the former Mega Powers tag team partner faced off in the WrestleMania 5 main event. The storyline largely revolved around Savage becoming jealous after Hogan formed a close kayfabe relationship with his then-wife, Miss Elizabeth.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the legendary wrestling booker explained how the angle affected Savage:

"I think some of that stuff you saw on TV, where he accused Hogan of having eyes for Elizabeth, had a little bit of truth to it in Randy's head," Mantell said. "I don't think Hogan ever looked at her like he would like to take her away from Randy or do something with her away from Randy, but Randy was very, very protective of that woman." [0:51 – 1:17]

In 2021, Hogan's daughter Brooke said her parents "got caught in the middle" when Savage and Miss Elizabeth divorced in 1992. She added that her father still gets upset when he thinks about his former opponent passing away.

Dutch Mantell on Randy Savage's paranoia

It is well known that the two-time WWE Champion did not want other wrestlers to speak to Miss Elizabeth backstage.

Dutch Mantell was there to witness the way Randy Savage treated his ex-wife and on-screen valet behind the scenes:

"If he was in a building, he would put her in a room, just her and him, and he would go out and visit around. She never came out of that room, and I never went in there. I don't think anybody went in there because it was weird, eerie that he protected her so much. When he protected her, he was watching out for her all the time because I think he thought all the other guys had eyes for her." [1:20 – 1:58]

Mantell also spoke about Savage's intense behavior when they traveled together to wrestling shows.

