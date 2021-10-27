"There was a little hiccup" - Hulk Hogan's daughter on his strained relationship with Randy Savage

According to Brooke Hogan, Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage’s real-life issues began when Savage’s marriage to Miss Elizabeth ended in 1992.

Hulk Hogan formed a friendship with Savage during their time together in WWE. Savage and Miss Elizabeth even babysat for Hogan’s children, Brooke and Nick, when The Hulkster and his ex-wife Linda were away.

Speaking on the Hollywood Raw Podcast, Brooke reflected on Savage passing away at the age of 58 in 2011. She also commented on her father making amends with his former WWE on-screen rival shortly before his death.

“It was so sad that he passed so soon," said Brooke Hogan. "He and my dad had just saw each other and made amends or whatever. I guess there was a little hiccup just with Randy and Liz’s break-up, you know, and my parents kind of got caught in the middle of just like… we don’t know what to do at this point."

Brooke Hogan did not elaborate on why Randy Savage’s divorce impacted his friendship with Hulk Hogan. According to wrestling legend Jim Cornette, Savage had a problem with Hogan allowing Miss Elizabeth to stay with him and Linda after the divorce.

Brooke Hogan says Randy Savage’s death still upsets Hulk Hogan

Randy Savage sadly passed away after suffering a heart attack while driving with his wife. Hulk Hogan posthumously inducted his long-time friend into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, four years after his death.

Brooke Hogan added that her father still gets emotional when he thinks about his friendship with Savage.

“Dad and Randy were such good friends, and it just really still, to this day, it still really upsets my dad when he thinks about it for a while," Brooke continued. "It’s emotional, you know, he was such a great guy. He was so nice and so funny and just gentle and just sweet."

In 1989, Hulk Hogan defeated Randy Savage in the main event of WrestleMania V to win the WWE Championship. The storyline is widely considered to be one of the best of both superstars’ careers. To this day, fans fondly look back on this unforgettable rivalry.

