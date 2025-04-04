3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion felt he might be paralyzed following shocking WrestleMania moment

A three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion revealed what his reaction was after a shocking moment at WrestleMania more than a decade ago. The legendary star initially thought that he was paralyzed before putting together a memorable match.

One of the scariest mishaps in WWE history was when The Undertaker nearly broke his neck at WrestleMania 25 in his match against Shawn Michaels. The Deadman went flying over the top rope, with Sim Snuka dressed as a cameraman failing to properly catch him.

The Undertaker landed on his head and back area, with fears of him suffering a serious injury. Luckily, he was just a little loopy and was able to finish one of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history.

Speaking on a recent episode of WWE Playback, The Phenom recalled trying to check his fingers to see if he got paralyzed from the botched spot.

"Everything's spinning at this moment. They get a shot of me, maybe I start checking my fingers. I'm trying to feel them," The Undertaker said. [16:11 - 16:17]

Shawn Michaels apologized to The Undertaker about failing to protect him in that spot, believing that he could have pushed the cameraman much better. There were no hard feelings between the two WWE Hall of Famers, who enjoyed watching their classic match in their home state of Texas.

The Undertaker was not angry about his WWE WrestleMania 25 mishap

Speaking on ESPN's SportsNation back in 2021, The Undertaker admitted that he wasn't angry about Sim Snuka failing to catch him properly. He thought that the botch added to their story for the match, which turned out to be one of the best ever.

"That night, other than missing the cameraman on the dive over to the top which added to the story because it was such a nasty bump that I took, but even that ended up turning something bad into something good. Just everything was the way it was supposed to be and there was so much ad-lib in that match and that is something that you can do when you have guys that you trust and have that kind of ring acumen," The Undertaker said.

Though unrelated, Sim Snuka was released by WWE two months later. Sim is the son of Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka and the sister of Tamina. He was famously known as Deuce of the Deuce & Domina tag team.

