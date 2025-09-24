30-year-old celebrity could be the "next future of the WWE," says John Cena's father (Exclusive)

The WWE roster is stacked with some skilled prospects among the stars. However, one particular celebrity-turned-wrestler is especially excellent, according to John Cena's father, John Cena Sr.
The star being talked about is Logan paul. He first started appearing in 2021, quickly proving himself to be extremely proficient in the ring and a natural on the mic. His talent allowed him to win the United States Championship once, and have some entertaining matches with major names like Roman Reigns.
When talking about celebrity appearances in pro-wrestling, John Cena Sr. mentioned how Logan Paul was an exceptional example. He stated:
"Logan Paul, I am gonna tell you something. That young man can be, can be the next future of the WWE. That kid has a lot going for him."
Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!
You can check out the full video here:
John Cena's father does not have the same opinion about another celebrity appearance in WWE
According to John Cena Sr., Travis Scott is an example of a celebrity who should have never tried his hand at pro-wrestling.
Speaking on the same episode of UnSKripted, the veteran talked about how Travis Scott's performances during his brief appearances were not entertaining. He said:
"I guess I am gonna say it the way it is. Travis Scott had no business being near a wrestling ring. You can see that when he came out. When he first made his appearance and I was like, he slaps the belt, he has got the bottle. He gets in the ring, just look. And I am not saying celebrities don't belong there. Take a look at what Jelly Roll did. Take a look at some of the other celebrities." [16:14 onwards]
Travis is unlikely to appear in WWE again, given how his last collaboration ended. It remains to be seen what other celebrities appear in the Promotion next.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.
WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!