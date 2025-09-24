34-year-old celebrity "had no business being near a wrestling ring," says WWE star John Cena's Father  (Exclusive)

WWE has often brought in celebrities to boost their viewership. However, sometimes the celebrities do not exactly prove to be good in the ring.

John Cena's father recently commented on the same topic, talking about Rapper Travis Scott's appearances during the storyline involving his son, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes. It should be noted that Travis Scott had legitimately injured Cody during a segment, which had led to significant backlash against him in WWE.

Speaking on UnSKripted, John Cena Sr. stated:

"I guess I am gonna say it the way it is. Travis Scott had no business being near a wrestling ring. You can see that when he came out. When he first made his appearance and I was like, he slaps the belt, he has got the bottle. He gets in the ring, just look. And I am not saying celebrities don't belong there. Take a look at what Jelly Roll did. Take a look at some of the other celebrities." [16:14 onwards]

John Cena's father was not happy about his son's heel turn in WWE

While John Cena Sr. thinks that the heel turn was a stroke of genius, he is apparently not a fan of how it turned out in the following weeks.

Speaking on the same episode of UnSKripted, he stated:

"Turning John Cena heel was a great idea, the shock factor was great, but I think the storyline was destroyed. And that was a very poor move in my opinion because it was a big gamble for everyone that was involved. And to see how it started and then to see the characters who were involved no longer be present, well, the heel turn almost became non-essential."

Cena recently suffered a crushign defeat at the hands of Brock Lesnar. It remains to be seen what he does next in WWE.

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news.



