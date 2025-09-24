Triple H massively fumbled major heel turn in WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE has seen its fair share of twists and heel turns over the years, and that has not changed after Triple H became the CCO. However, veteran John Cena Sr. believes that a particular heel turn was executed very poorly in hindsight.

Cena Sr. is well-versed in the pro-wrestling business, having been a ring announcer during his time. According to him, his son turning heel during the WWE storyline involving Cody Rhodes and The Rock was a bold step. While the twist itself was a great piece of booking, he believes that the ensuing weeks made it less significant.

Speaking on UnSKripted, John Cena Sr. stated:

"Turning John Cena heel was a great idea, the shock factor was great, but I think the storyline was destroyed. And that was a very poor move in my opinion because it was a big gamble for everyone that was involved. And to see how it started and then to see the characters who were involved no longer be present, well the heel turn almost became non-essential."

John Cena's father also commented on former WWE CEO Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon played an important role in making John Cena the star he is today. As such, both Cena and his father hold McMahon in high regard.

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, John Cena Sr. stated:

"As far as Vince McMahon goes, he was absolutely a superb human being to work for. I, it's my opinion and only my opinion, cared about the business, cared about the individuals he worked with and just an all around great human being. And I still hold that true..."

While Vince McMahon is no longer a part of WWE, his work in the company has certainly helped it achieve the heights it has today. It remains to be seen what Triple H does next with the Promotion.

