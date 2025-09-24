"Superb human being" - Veteran heaps praise on former WWE CEO Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Although former WWE CEO Vince McMahon has become a controversial figure over the past few years, wrestling veteran and John Cena's father, John Cena Senior, apparently respects him a lot.

Vince McMahon's public image has deteriorated of late, due to him being involved in several lawsuits. Nevertheless, McMahon had helped make several stars during his time in the Stamfoord-based promotion, including John Cena. Similar to Cena, his father also has much appreciation for McMahon.

Speaking on UnSKripted, John Cena Sr. stated that he respected Vince McMahon deeply. He said:

"As far as Vince McMahon goes, he was absolutely a superb human being to work for. I, it's my opinion and only my opinion, cared about the business, cared about the individuals he worked with and just an all around great human being. And I still hold that true..."

You can check out the full video here:

John Cena Sr. also picked his favorite match at WWE WrestlePalooza

While John Cena's match with Brock Lesnar was an intensely entertaining fight, Cena's father believes that best match was between Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY.

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, John Cena's father claimed that this match proved the women's division to be on par with the men's. He said:

"All in all, some of the matches that stood out, was the women's championship match. I really believe that was the highlight of the night. Those two women proved to everyone that women can wrestle. Women can really do what needs to be done. It was a great match, great finish, and we have a champion."

WrestlePalooza showed Stephanie Vaquer winning the Women's World Championship belt. It remains to be seen what she does next in WWE.

