30-year-old is a future WWE World Champion, JBL says

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) held the WWE Championship for 280 days between June 2004 and April 2005. In a recent podcast episode, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed whether Logan Paul could follow in his footsteps one day.
Paul will challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. The 30-year-old won his first singles title in 2023 when he defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. However, he has not yet held a world title since joining WWE.
On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL tipped Uso to retain the World Heavyweight Championship in Tampa, Florida. He also told host Conrad Thompson that Paul has a bright future even if he loses at Saturday Night's Main Event.
"Logan Paul is going to be a World Champion," Layfield said. "I agree. There's no doubt about it. I don't think it's this weekend. I don't think there's any way. You've got this Jey Uso [title reign], you've gotta give him time, and he is over like crazy right now. He has done too much. In my opinion, you leave it on him." [2:09:30 – 2:09:48]
Paul's most recent world title opportunity ended in defeat against Cody Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. He also unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Crown Jewel 2022.
Why JBL has high hopes for Logan Paul
Since making his WWE in-ring debut in 2022, Logan Paul has divided opinion among fans and fellow wrestlers. While many have been impressed with the social media sensation's in-ring work and microphone skills, others view him as a celebrity part-timer.
Regardless of why people react negatively to Paul, JBL thinks Jey Uso's upcoming opponent has all the tools to make it to the top of the industry:
"That's a heat-seeking missile, man. I am such a fan of Logan Paul. He is gonna be a great World Champion, and I mean that. Not only a World Champion, he's gonna be a great World Champion. That's gonna make some people mad." [2:09:51 – 2:10:06]
JBL also addressed how Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk and Sami Zayn might end at Saturday Night's Main Event.
