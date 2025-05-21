Big match to end without a winner at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, JBL predicts

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) worked as a WWE commentator and premium live event analyst for several years after retiring from in-ring competition in 2009. Ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event, the wrestling legend gave his thoughts on Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins' match against CM Punk and Sami Zayn.

On April 19, Rollins defeated Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 after aligning with Paul Heyman. Since then, Breakker has joined forces with Heyman and Rollins to form a three-man faction on RAW. Punk, meanwhile, has become allies with Zayn despite the two men exchanging harsh words in the past.

JBL said on the Something to Wrestle podcast that he does not think either team will leave Saturday Night's Main Event with the victory:

"Nobody. I see no finish. I think they'll do some type of schmoz and get out of it. They've got four great guys. They don't want anybody to do a job, but, to me, Seth and Bron are the guys that they're really putting a fire under right now. If somebody goes over, it'll probably be those two, but I think no finish." [2:07:59 – 2:08:22]

Saturday Night's Main Event will take place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, on May 24. The show is currently scheduled to feature four matches, including John Cena vs. R-Truth.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event card

Elsewhere on the show, Jey Uso will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul. It has already been confirmed that Gunther will challenge the winner in another title bout on the June 9 episode of WWE RAW.

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre's feud will also continue at Saturday Night's Main Event. After The Scottish Warrior's victory at WrestleMania 41, the fierce rivals are set to collide again in a Steel Cage match.

WWE will host another Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. The host city and venue have not yet been announced.

