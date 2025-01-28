  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • [WATCH] Sami Zayn has a brutal response to CM Punk saying they're not on the same level on WWE RAW

[WATCH] Sami Zayn has a brutal response to CM Punk saying they're not on the same level on WWE RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jan 28, 2025 02:50 GMT
A great clapback (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
A great clapback (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Last week on WWE RAW, CM Punk said that Sami Zayn wasn't on his level. This week, Sami went up to Punk's face and gave him a brutal response while simultaneously acknowledging what he said.

Last week, CM Punk cut a great promo, ripping through his competitors in the 2025 Royal Rumble match. He is set to cross paths with John Cena again and renewed tensions with Roman Reigns and old rival Drew McIntyre. During the heated promo, he said that Sami Zayn wasn't on his level.

Sami Zayn would come directly to CM Punk this week on RAW, and Punk didn't shy away from his comments. However, Sami had a brutal clapback, stating that between the two of them, only one has headlined WrestleMania, and it wasn't Punk. Zayn got the last laugh for the time being.

also-read-trending Trending

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

This, of course, is alluding to the fact that Punk has repeatedly stated his desire to headline WrestleMania - something he felt he deserved in his first run with WWE.

On the other hand, Sami headlined WrestleMania 39 in 2023 when he and Kevin Owens dethroned The Usos to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is becoming a must-watch.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी