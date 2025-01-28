Last week on WWE RAW, CM Punk said that Sami Zayn wasn't on his level. This week, Sami went up to Punk's face and gave him a brutal response while simultaneously acknowledging what he said.

Last week, CM Punk cut a great promo, ripping through his competitors in the 2025 Royal Rumble match. He is set to cross paths with John Cena again and renewed tensions with Roman Reigns and old rival Drew McIntyre. During the heated promo, he said that Sami Zayn wasn't on his level.

Sami Zayn would come directly to CM Punk this week on RAW, and Punk didn't shy away from his comments. However, Sami had a brutal clapback, stating that between the two of them, only one has headlined WrestleMania, and it wasn't Punk. Zayn got the last laugh for the time being.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

This, of course, is alluding to the fact that Punk has repeatedly stated his desire to headline WrestleMania - something he felt he deserved in his first run with WWE.

On the other hand, Sami headlined WrestleMania 39 in 2023 when he and Kevin Owens dethroned The Usos to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Expand Tweet

The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is becoming a must-watch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback