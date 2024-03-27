30-year-old RAW star mocks Ronda Rousey and 2 other ex-WWE Superstars

A 30-year-old WWE RAW star recently took to social media to mock Ronda Rousey and the latter's former stablemates Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. The name in question is Zoey Stark.

The upstart has recently formed a tag team with Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades was once in a team with Rousey, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir. They were collectively known as The Four Horsewomen of MMA. Duke and Shafir joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018, and after competing in a few matches, both stars were released from their contracts in 2021.

Ronda Rousey signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion in 2017, but unlike her teammates, she became a massive name on the main roster until 2023. While she departed the promotion last year, Baszler is still going strong on RAW.

Zoey Stark recently took to her X/Twitter to post a video mocking Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir. Stark put a cutout of her face on the Four Horsewomen of MMA t-shirt, hiding the former WWE stars' faces and jokingly showing it off to Shayna Baszler.

"And introducing the new Four Horsewomen. I do the work of three," Stark wrote.

Ronda Rousey wished her last run in WWE was under Triple H's leadership

During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats, Ronda Rousey said she was glad things were improving for female wrestlers under Triple H's leadership.

Rousey further mentioned that she wished her last run in WWE was under The Game, not Vince McMahon.

"I'm so glad that it's getting turned around. Triple H has been great towards the women in the company and really believing in us. He's the whole reason I was there because he believed in me. I really wish that my last run was under Triple H running things and Vince being gone," Rousey said.

Many fans wanted to see a singles match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in World Wrestling Entertainment. It remains to be seen if the former UFC star will ever return to the Stamford-based promotion.

