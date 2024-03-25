Ronda Rousey discloses 9-time WWE Champion's faith in her played significant role: "He's the whole reason that I was there"

It seems fairly obvious at this point that Ronda Rousey is not a fan of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, not even in the slightest.

Her recent rants caught the attention of fans online, leading to some believing that there is no way the ex-UFC star will return to the sports entertainment giant. Nevertheless, The Baddest Woman on the Planet had big things to say about the current Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats recently, Rousey expressed disappointment that her last run in WWE was not under the regime of Triple H and instead, for the most part, had Vince McMahon in charge:

"I’m so glad that it’s getting turned around. Triple H has been great towards the women in the company and really believing in us. He’s the whole reason that I was there, ‘cause he believed in me. I really wish that my last run was under Triple H running things and Vince being gone," Rousey said.

Triple H played a key role in Ronda Rousey's WWE in-ring debut. It was her feud with him and the latter's wife, Stephanie McMahon, that kickstarted her career in the wrestling business. Their Wrestlemania tag match is often cited by a large section of the fanbase as one of the best debuts of any superstar in history.

What Ronda Rousey told Triple H about the WWE product

Ronda Rousey went on to have a fantastic rookie year between 2018 and 2019. She even became part of the reason the women headlined WrestleMania for the first time since the event's inception in 1985. At the 35th edition, Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair fought in a Winner Takes All triple threat match.

Despite her intentions to work with The Man, who was the only superstar that pinned Ronda, WWE had other plans. She returned in 2022 and wound up in a WrestleMania program with Charlotte. Lynch recently commented on the matter herself, showing interest in revisiting the program should Rousey return.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet recounted conversing with Triple H towards the end of her second run with the company:

"I had a long sit down with Triple H and I was like, ‘I can’t be associated with mediocrity.’ That’s what they seemed to be happy with at the time. I hope that is different now, but I can’t say... that I’ve ever experienced it any other way," Rousey said.

After failing to dethrone The Queen on The Grandest Stage, Rousey defeated her at Backlash 2022 in an "I Quit" match. She went on to have a successful reign, albeit one that received a lot of flack from fans. The former Women's Champion ultimately dropped the belt back to Flair on the December 30 episode of SmackDown that year.

Poll : Are you interested at the prospect of Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion