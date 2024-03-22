"Vince should be behind bars for his crimes," "She's 100% correct" - WWE fans react to major star's recent comments

WWE finally became a promotion without the presence of The McMahons after decades. A major star recently commented about the former Chairman and fans across the internet reacted.

Ronda Rousey is one of the most popular sports personalities around the globe. The 37-year-old star has already left an impact in the world of sports and entertainment for generations to come. Moreover, the Baddest Woman on the Planet has never been scared to give her opinion on important matters in the industry.

Ahead of the release of her second biography titled 'Our Fight', at the beginning of April 2024, the former multi-time women's champion spoke about Vince McMahon and the PLEs in Saudi Arabia. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) saw her comments on social media and had their say.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans had a strong, yet mixed reaction to Rousey's comments, considering she did compete in one of the events mentioned. Moreover, they pointed out that she never objected to working at the event when it was happening.

However, the Baddest Woman on the Planet is no longer with WWE, and the 37-year-old star has been extremely vocal about the unjust practices behind the scenes, under Vince McMahon's creative leadership.

Vince McMahon's lawsuit could potentially hurt Triple H and Nick Khan's positions in WWE, says Ryback

The landscape of WWE changed dramatically behind the scenes when Vince McMahon was forced to step down after getting embroiled in a controversy. However, the former Chairman found a way back into the promotion in the form of a new merger with UFC.

Unfortunately, Vince's trump card cost him more than he expected. The new management took drastic steps to keep the company and product away from any potential lawsuits and controversies surrounding the former boss. Instead, Vince McMahon had to step down from TKO Group Holdings, thus leaving WWE once more.

However, the new lawsuit presented further challenges to TKO, as new names appeared that were involved with or around the promotion at the time of occurrence of the alleged events. Speaking on Ryback TV, The Big Guy believes that Triple H and Nick Khan's positions are in danger due to the latter's and Stephanie McMahon's names appearing in the lawsuit.

Rousey's recent comments and other inputs from former stars on Vince McMahon and the company have done no favors to the former Chairman. It will be interesting to see what transpires next in the ongoing lawsuit.

