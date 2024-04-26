30-year-old released WWE Superstar was let go 5 days after being told he would "always have a job"; was called "bitter"

A 30-year-old WWE Superstar has confessed that he was lied to and told that he would always have a job in the company only five days before he was let go.

WWE releases stars every year, which has become somewhat of a tradition since early 2020 when the pandemic started. This year was no different, with several stars being released from the company. Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, Xyon Quinn, Indus Sher, and Von Wagner were all released. Cameron Grimes' release, though, came as somewhat of a shock.

Grimes was called up to the main roster last year during the Draft. He had been looking for something to do and pitched ideas to writers. He would ask them for any story so that he could work. However, he was told he was coming off as "bitter." Speaking on Busted Open Radio, he said:

"Over the past few months, I had been going to writers and saying, 'I just want to work.' I would hear that I would maybe sound bitter. I don't understand that process or how I came off being bitter. I guess every week, when I ask to work, I guess it starts annoying people." (27:11 - 27:30)

Triple H is in charge of booking, but he didn't mention whether he'd spoken to the company's head of creative.

The 30-year-old star said that he knew he would be the first to be released from the company as he had not really worked for a year, and it made sense money-wise. Cameron Grimes said he was told by a "high executive" that he would always have a job in the company after he said he was worried. Five days later, he was fired.

"I knew that if someone was to look at the books, I was going to be the first person cut, if you're looking at it strictly money-wise. If you're looking at 'this is a talent that can do something for us,' they're going to keep me. I was told by a high executive on Friday that I would always have a job here. I would never have to worry about losing my job, after expressing my concerns like that to him. Five days later, they called and told me I did lose my job." (27:59 - 28:33)

Cameron Grimes was heart-broken over his WWE release

Grimes was distraught over his WWE release and took to Twitter to express it.

He said that the company had told him he was being let go. He went on to confess how much working in WWE meant to him and thanked them for letting him tell his late father five years ago that he had made it.

The video he posted was emotional, and he broke down during it.

At this time, Cameron Grimes has to wait out a 90-day non-compete clause for WWE, but it's not certain where he'll go.

