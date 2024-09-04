30-year-old star calls out Jordynne Grace for "killing her opportunities with WWE"

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace has made many fans in WWE with her work on NXT. A 30-year-old star gave a shoutout to the champion after a big win on the brand.

Zachary Wentz made his way back to NXT after TNA’s new partnership with WWE. He worked with longtime friend and former tag team partner Wes Lee before the two became bitter rivals.

Zachary joined Trey Miguel on the latest edition of NXT to win a tag team championship number one contender’s match. They will get a shot at Axiom and Nathan Frazer’s title next week.

The Rascalz member took to X/Twitter to give a shoutout to Jordynne Grace. He wrote that it was thanks to her work in the Stamford-based promotion that he was also getting an opportunity to perform in the company.

“AYE LETS GOOOO!!!!!!! High key shout out @JordynneGrace for killing her opportunities with WWE. Without it, I wouldn’t have gotten this opportunity,” Wentz wrote.

Jordynne has already faced Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at Battleground in the past. However, fans will see more of her on the brand in the coming weeks.

Jordynne Grace will defend her title in WWE for the first time

WWE fans will be treated to a first-time-ever match on the upcoming episode of NXT. Jordynne Grace recently revealed that she had made a massive decision, and had NXT General Manager Ava’s backing.

Grace stated that she would defend her TNA Knockouts World Championship in an Open Challenge on the September 10, 2024 edition of NXT. With Joe Hendry out of the NXT Championship picture, it’s great to see the TNA Knockouts World Champion return for a big title match.

The opportunity will give a top name in NXT a chance to test their skills against one of the best in the world. A TNA Knockouts Championship match against Jordynne Grace will be a dream for many female stars on the roster.

It remains to be seen who will step up to the challenge.

