30-year-old star claims WWE Superstars bully Logan Paul backstage

A controversial name has made a massive claim about Logan Paul's reputation in WWE. The star in question is Dillon Danis.

Logan Paul is mere days away from taking on Dillon Danis in a boxing match. The two stars have been trading shots on social media for quite some time now. Danis has primarily been targeting Logan's fiancée, Nina Agdal. So far, Danis has shared several pictures of Agdal with her former partners, much to The Maverick's chagrin.

Dillon Danis recently made an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. The 30-year-old star claimed that WWE Superstars told him they hate Paul and have even bullied him backstage. Danis stated that the wrestlers told him that they give Paul 'swirlies' backstage.

"Fu*king Logan’s part of the Karen era. I like the old-school guys. Like Rey Mysterio and those guys, they loved me. They were all back there like, ‘Fu*king Logan, no one likes him, we give him swirlies in the back.’ Triple H even said that to me," Danis said. [H/T Fightful]

For those unaware, Your Dictionary defines a 'swirlie' as "A prank in which the victim's head is held down a toilet bowl which is then flushed."

Logan Paul's thoughts on Dillon Danis' social media attacks on Nina Agdal

Paul has spoken up on multiple occasions about Dillon Danis' trolling of his fiancee on Twitter. Last month, he had the following to say about the same while talking with Misfits Boxing:

“I think he has gone too far. It’s not affected me, no, because when I entered this fight, I knew Dillon was a scumbag. I didn’t think he’d take it as far as he did. But, you know, actions have consequences. I think he’s going to get what’s coming to him. I think the people online are speaking for me." [H/T MMA Fighting]

Danis has made quite a bold claim about The Maverick and his reputation in WWE. It would be interesting to hear what Paul has to say about Danis' outrageous claim.

