30-year-old star reveals that WWE has denied his request for release

WWE is no stranger to holding talents against their will, as they have denied multiple stars' release requests. James Drake, aka Jagger Reid of the Grizzled Young Veterans, is the latest addition to the list, as the 30-year-old recently revealed that the company denied his request for release.

Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid have been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for the last five years. The duo competed as the Grizzled Young Veterans and was part of NXT UK before moving to the States. They were revealed as Joe Gacy's Dyad and joined the Schism faction.

It was recently reported that the duo requested their release from the promotion. Providing an update on the situation, Reid revealed their request was denied. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champion added that their current contract would end on October 2023.

"As of today, WWE has denied my request for my release. I want to thank you all for your support throughout my career, I'll never take that for granted. My contract with WWE expires on 14th October 2023. I'm excited to share our next chapter, once we are free agents," he wrote.

James Drake @JamesDrake_GYV As of today, WWE has denied my request for my release.



I want to thank you all for your support throughout my career, I'll never take that for granted.



My contract with WWE expires on 14th October 2023.



I'm excited to share our next chapter, once we are free agents. As of today, WWE has denied my request for my release. I want to thank you all for your support throughout my career, I'll never take that for granted. My contract with WWE expires on 14th October 2023.I'm excited to share our next chapter, once we are free agents.

Zack Gibson also commented on WWE denying his release

Zack Gibson, aka Rip Fowler, echoed his partner's words, stating that they must wait until October 15 to become free agents. The Schism member thanked the fans for their support, saying that they would see them on October 16.

"Today WWE have denied our release, which was requested on April 3rd. On 15th Oct '23 we will be free agents again. I personally want to thank all of our fans for your continued support, it means a lot to both of us especially during times like these! We'll see you on the 16th!" he tweeted.

Rip Fowler @RipFowlerWWE Today WWE have denied our release, which was requested on April 3rd.



On 15th Oct '23 we will be free agents again.



I personally want to thank all of our fans for your continued support, it means a lot to both of us especially during times like these! We'll see you on the 16th! Today WWE have denied our release, which was requested on April 3rd.On 15th Oct '23 we will be free agents again. I personally want to thank all of our fans for your continued support, it means a lot to both of us especially during times like these! We'll see you on the 16th!

Fowler and Reid were the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions after they defeated Mustache Mountain at TakeOver: Blackpool in an enthralling match.

The pair were eventually repackaged as The Dyad in NXT and joined forces with Joe Gacy in July 2022.

What are your thoughts on the situation? Sound off in the comments section below.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes