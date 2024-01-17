30-year-old star sends a seven-word message ahead of major WWE title match

After the latest episode of WWE NXT, a current champion has sent a bold message ahead of defending his title at Vengeance Day 2024 Premium Live Event.

The name in question is Ilja Dragunov, who is currently in his first reign as the NXT Champion. The Mad Russian was supposed to defend his championship against Trick Williams at the New Year's Evil show on January 2, 2024.

However, Dragunov suffered a brutal injury at the hands of The Brawling Brutes' member Ridge Holland. The NXT Champion was taken away on a stretcher after the contest against Holland.

The 30-year-old star made his return on the latest episode of white and gold brand and disrupted a segment between Williams and Carmleo Hayes. The Mad Russian told the 29-year-old star that they will lock horns for the NXT Championship at Vengeance Day 2024 on January 16.

Following the massive announcement on WWE TV, Ilja Dragunov seemingly sent a warning to Trick Williams with a seven-word message ahead of the title match. He asserted no superstar can dethrone him.

Check out the post below:

"no one pushes me of my throne," he wrote.

Tension to rise between Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams due to the WWE NXT title match against Ilja Dragunov?

The storyline between Williams and Hayes is getting stronger day by day. A few weeks ago, the 29-year-old star was brutally assaulted in a backstage segment, and many assumed that the Killanova was behind it.

However, Carmelo Hayes denied the accusations. As of now, the former NXT Champion and Williams are set to face LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde in the semi-finals of the Dusty Cup.

On this week's NXT episode, Hayes and Williams promised to reach the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals together and win the tournament at Vengeance Day. Then, Dragunov disrupted the segment.

During the segment, HIM seemed visibly scattered with his thoughts when the 29-year-old star was announced to face Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship on January 16.

Only time will tell if Carmelo Hayes will finally turn heel on Williams at WWE Vengeance Day and cost him the title match.

