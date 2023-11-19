30-year-old star wins first match in 1556 days on WWE show; his last win was teaming with Raquel Rodriguez!

A 30-year-old star recently won his first tag match in 1556 days on WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event in Tupelo, Mississippi on November 18, 2023. The star in question is Cameron Grimes.

Grimes made his debut on the July 3, 2019 episode of the developmental brand where he defeated Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in his first round of the NXT Breakout Tournament. He went on to win the North American Championship and the Million Dollar Championship. However, he was shifted to SmackDown as part of the 2023 draft.

The blue brand's star recently teamed up with Dragon Lee to face off against Pretty Deadly during a house show in Mississippi, which saw Cameron Grimes win his first tag team bout at a live event in four years. His last win came when he joined forces with Raquel Rodriguez to go against Boa and Xia Li on August 16, 2019.

Dutch Mantell talked about Cameron Grimes' match against Grayson Waller on WWE SmackDown

On a recent edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell talked about the match between Grayson Waller and Cameron Grimes, which took place during the latest episode of SmackDown.

The WWE veteran said that fans already knew Grimes would be booked to lose against Waller to do maintenance on the A-Town Down Under.

"Grayson Waller, I mean uh, Grimes, when he came out there, there was not a person in that crowd that thought he was gonna win. They know what he's there for... It ended up the way everybody thought it would end up, and that's maintenance. They just did maintenance on the team of Grayson Waller [and Austin Theory]."

The WWE Universe would certainly want to see the 30-year-old booked better in future matches on the main roster, and possibly win gold too. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the star's future.

