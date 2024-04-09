30-year-old WWE champion makes sudden RAW debut; squashes opponent

The Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania XL saw the main roster debut of current NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. He was involved in a match against wrestling veteran Shinsuke Nakamura.

It was announced during the show that the WWE Draft will return in two weeks. This means that superstars from SmackDown will be drafted to RAW and vice versa. Also, several stars from NXT will be drafted to either brand. This means The Mad Dragon could soon call the red brand his new home.

During his match against Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW, he was rocked with a single-leg dropkick immediately after the bell rang. The King of Strong Style hit Dragunov with a series of strikes and kicks. Ilja took him out with a discus clothesline and went for a top rope senton but nobody was home.

Nakamura hit his opponent with a kick to the back of the head in the corner followed by a sliding suplex. Shinsuke Nakamura caught Ilja with a knee and got a two-count. He went for the Kinshasa but Dragunov nailed him with a suplex. In the end, the WWE NXT Champion hit a release powerbomb, H-Bomb, and the Torpedo Moscow to win the match via pinfall.

