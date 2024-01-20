30-year-old WWE star breaks silence after officially getting his name back

A WWE Superstar finally got their old name back on SmackDown this week, and they took to social media to react to the matter.

That person is none other than Pete Dunne, formerly known as Butch. The Bruiserweight was given the moniker after he was called up to the main roster in 2022 and paired with The Brawling Brutes. He was also given a new gimmick, considerably different from what he portrayed in NXT and NXT UK.

Ridge Holland, his former teammate, is back in NXT, while Sheamus is out of action. The former NXT UK Champion joined forces with Tyler Bate, who recently made his main roster debut. This week, the duo collided with Pretty Deadly in a tag team match on the blue brand.

Pretty Deadly was expecting Butch, but it was Pete Dunne who showed up instead, with his old attire and theme song. After the match, he tweeted on X, reacting to getting his name back. He also removed 'Butch' from his profile.

"Pete Dunne is not dead b r u i s e r w e i g h t," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe is excited that Pete Dunne finally got his name back. Plus, he and Bate defeated Pretty Deadly on WWE SmackDown this week.

Which name do you prefer? Butch or Pete Dunne? Sound off in the comments section below!

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.