30-year-old WWE star calls out John Cena ahead of the Royal Rumble; has a message for the 16-time world champion (Exclusive)

John Cena was called out ahead of his Royal Rumble appearance by an young upstart. This star also had a message for The Cenation Leader.

Carmelo Hayes is the latest to comment on John Cena. The Face of the WWE started his retirement tour earlier this month when he appeared during RAW's premiere on Netflix. He declared himself for the Royal Rumble. He even said that he wanted to win the Rumble and then go on to win his 17th world title. Since then, several people have spoken about who the former WWE Champion should face on his retirement tour. CM Punk even addressed his Royal Rumble appearance during one of his promos on RAW.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with Carmelo Hayes and asked him about his thoughts on facing Cena. Hayes was thrilled with the idea. He said that he was once a fan of The Cenation Leader, but now they are rivals. He also told Cena that he would face him at the Royal Rumble or sometime in the future.

"Absolutely! John Cena, like I said, when I was a kid, super hero, you know what I mean, to all of us and it would be a dream come true and now, we're on the same level as far as we both work for the WWE, we're both on the main roster and now he's an enemy, now he's a threat, now he's the opposition. So, all that fandom goes completely out the window. 'John Cena, I can actually can see you and I will see you either tomorrow or one day in the future.'" [3:12 - 3:40]

JBL predicts John Cena will win the Royal Rumble Match

Ever since John Cena declared himself for the Royal Rumble, many people have commented on his match. This year, Cena is predicted by many fans and critics to win the 30-man battle royal. Even one of Cena's longtime WWE rival chose him as the favorite to win the iconic match.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle, JBL predicted that Cena would win the Royal Rumble this year.

"I don't know how you couldn't go with Cena. I mean, it's such a great story. I just don't know how you wouldn't go with him. You've got a 16-time world champion, one of the greatest of all time, and carried the company during a G-rated era, which had to be the hardest role of any champion ever." [1:35:10 – 1:35:29]

It will be interesting to see if JBL's prediction that Cena will win the Royal Rumble match this weekend comes true.

