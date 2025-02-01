  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 30-year-old WWE star calls out John Cena ahead of the Royal Rumble; has a message for the 16-time world champion (Exclusive)

30-year-old WWE star calls out John Cena ahead of the Royal Rumble; has a message for the 16-time world champion (Exclusive)

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 01, 2025 01:22 GMT
John Cena
John Cena is a former WWE Champion (Source: WWE.com and Triple H on X)

John Cena was called out ahead of his Royal Rumble appearance by an young upstart. This star also had a message for The Cenation Leader.

Carmelo Hayes is the latest to comment on John Cena. The Face of the WWE started his retirement tour earlier this month when he appeared during RAW's premiere on Netflix. He declared himself for the Royal Rumble. He even said that he wanted to win the Rumble and then go on to win his 17th world title. Since then, several people have spoken about who the former WWE Champion should face on his retirement tour. CM Punk even addressed his Royal Rumble appearance during one of his promos on RAW.

also-read-trending Trending

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with Carmelo Hayes and asked him about his thoughts on facing Cena. Hayes was thrilled with the idea. He said that he was once a fan of The Cenation Leader, but now they are rivals. He also told Cena that he would face him at the Royal Rumble or sometime in the future.

"Absolutely! John Cena, like I said, when I was a kid, super hero, you know what I mean, to all of us and it would be a dream come true and now, we're on the same level as far as we both work for the WWE, we're both on the main roster and now he's an enemy, now he's a threat, now he's the opposition. So, all that fandom goes completely out the window. 'John Cena, I can actually can see you and I will see you either tomorrow or one day in the future.'" [3:12 - 3:40]

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

youtube-cover

JBL predicts John Cena will win the Royal Rumble Match

Ever since John Cena declared himself for the Royal Rumble, many people have commented on his match. This year, Cena is predicted by many fans and critics to win the 30-man battle royal. Even one of Cena's longtime WWE rival chose him as the favorite to win the iconic match.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle, JBL predicted that Cena would win the Royal Rumble this year.

"I don't know how you couldn't go with Cena. I mean, it's such a great story. I just don't know how you wouldn't go with him. You've got a 16-time world champion, one of the greatest of all time, and carried the company during a G-rated era, which had to be the hardest role of any champion ever." [1:35:10 – 1:35:29]

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see if JBL's prediction that Cena will win the Royal Rumble match this weekend comes true.

If you use any of the quotes in the first part of the article, then link back to the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी