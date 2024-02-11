30-year-old WWE star gets married; Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and others attend ceremony

A top WWE Superstar recently got hitched to her partner, and the American weekly magazine People exclusively shared the pictures.

Sonya Deville is currently on a hiatus from wrestling due to an injury that she suffered last year. The WWE Superstar got engaged to her partner, Toni Cassano, about a year ago.

Sonya Deville and Toni Cassano are now officially married. The big news was shared exclusively by People on its Instagram handle and featured a bunch of pictures from the wedding. Check out an excerpt from People's Instagram post's caption below:

"Daria Berenato and Toni Cassano have officially tied the knot! 💍 The WWE star and her fitness model fiancée said “I do” on Feb. 10 at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey — a sprawling venue that the brides joke was ironically quite big for their “intimate” ceremony — surrounded by 140 of their closest family and friends. And get this— the ceremony was officiated by Maria Menounos!"

What the future has in store for Sonya in WWE remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville on meeting Toni Cassano

Sonya Deville and Toni Cassano had a chat with Maria Menounos last year. Deville opened up about how she met Cassano. Check out her comments below:

"I just watched from afar. But I was like, 'Everything I've always wanted and needed is in this woman.' She just is so... I don't know, you could just see it in your eyes, you were just so real, and genuine, and humble, and beautiful, but like mature and womanly. I don't know... just everything about her that I saw on social media, I was like, 'This girl!' 'I'm like, I'm in love with this girl.' And so I just watched from afar and then one day she DMs me."

There is no concrete update on Deville's return yet. Her fans are anxiously waiting to see her back in action.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartfelt congratulations to Sonya Deville and Toni Cassano!