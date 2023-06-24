30-year-old WWE star must not be pushed as the "female Kurt Angle," warns former champion (Exclusive)

WWE regularly signs new talent, and one of the recent additions to the roster, Tamyra Mensah-Stock, has already been called the "female Kurt Angle" even before her debut. EC3 recently warned fans about making comparisons and explained why the expectations must be different in the current era.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock is also an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling like Kurt Angle and, as announced in May earlier this year, penned a deal with WWE. She is presently in the developmental zone and is amongst the top prospects in the company.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 was asked about Tamyra being compared to Kurt Angle, and he admitted that he wanted the female star to be herself whenever she began her WWE career.

"The comparison to somebody else is going to be the thing that ruins everybody's expectations of what they could be. So, I don't want her to be the female Kurt Angle. I want her to be the very first Tamyra; you know what I mean? Jason Jordon got cut short with the injury, but I think one thing that can really explain it all is Kurt being a natural entertainer and Kurt getting that aspect," stated Carter. [3:00 - 3:27]

EC3 explains how Kurt Angle rose through the ranks in a different WWE era

When Kurt Angle started his pro wrestling career, he was surrounded by some icons of the business in The Rock, Steve Austin, Undertaker, and many others.

EC3 noted that working alongside the legendary names made Kurt Angle a better and more entertaining performer. Moreover, Kurt Angle worked during a time when talents were allowed to be flexible with their characters and promos.

The former WWE star noted that the company is very rigid in its creative approach these days, with wrestlers being told to deliver pre-written promos every week on TV. Kurt Angle, however, was given a chance to showcase all the different aspects of his skill set, which may or may not happen in Tamyra Mensah-Stock's case.

"Kurt got to work with people in the era he got to do it; he had bullet points, and he didn't have verbatim directions from 18 different people. He is in there with The Rock and Jericho, and Stone Cold and Undertaker, Rikishi, and all these guys that can banter with him, and he can be that entertainer, he can be that athlete, and you know, a**-kicking machine, wrestling machine, so to speak. So, I really think it had to do with who he had to work with and the leeway he was allowed to have with it." [3:28 - 4:25]

Could Tamyra Mensah-Stock be as successful as Kurt Angle was in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

