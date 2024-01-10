30-year-old WWE Superstar makes bold claim ahead of first SmackDown match in almost two months

A WWE Superstar recently made a bold claim ahead of his upcoming match on Friday Night SmackDown. The name in question is Cameron Grimes.

After being part of WWE's developmental brand for nearly four years, the former NXT North American Champion was promoted to the blue brand during the 2023 Draft. However, the 30-year-old has found it hard to feature regularly on TV. His last match on SmackDown was on the November 17 edition of the Friday Night Show. Grimes lost to Grayson Waller in the said bout.

On the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown, Grimes was part of a backstage segment alongside Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. He is scheduled to lock horns with the latter in a singles match this Friday.

Cameron Grimes recently took to Instagram to make a bold claim regarding the match. He sent a warning message to the Aussie Icon:

"Can’t wait to crush this clown!," wrote Grimes.

Only time will tell if Grimes can back his words with a win against Waller or not. But considering their most recent match and the fact that the latter often gets assistance from Austin Theory, he has a huge challenge in front of him.

SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller teases potential WWE match against CM Punk

Grayson Waller has been an integral part of SmackDown ever since he arrived from NXT. The 33-year-old has had segments with many big names, including John Cena and current AEW star Adam Copeland (fka Edge).

Speaking to Adrian Hernandez, the former NXT Superstar teased a match against the recently returned CM Punk. Waller pointed out that he has also received training from Ace Steel, similar to The Best in The World. He further stated that although he currently has only positive things to say about Punk, it will definitely change in the future:

"I was trained in NXT by Ace Steel, who was obviously Punk's coach as well. So I know the type of training that he went through. Ace Steel is a great trainer, man. He's very hard-nosed, very to-the-point. He got me a lot of my first matches in NXT. So you know what? I have nothing but positive things to say about Ace, and nothing but positive things currently to say about Punk. But I'm sure that will change in the future," he said.

