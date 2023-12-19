Popular WWE Superstar claims future showdown with CM Punk is inevitable

CM Punk's WWE return has opened the door for several fresh matchups. It seems fairly obvious that his first major feud will be against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Despite being on the rival brand, Grayson Waller already knows that he will go up against The Second City Saint down the line. The Aussie is nonetheless excited about Punk's comeback.

Speaking to Adrian Hernandez, Waller described Punk's return as logical and the absolute right call. He revealed that there is a "positive energy" surrounding the former WWE Champion. However, things can go south in the future, he added:

"I was trained in NXT by Ace Steel, who was obviously Punk's coach as well. So I know the type of training that he went through. Ace Steel is a great trainer, man. He's very hard-nosed, very to-the-point. He got me a lot of my first matches in NXT. So you know what? I have nothing but positive things to say about Ace, and nothing but positive things currently to say about Punk. But I'm sure that will change in the future." [From 10:08 to 10:34]

CM Punk announced last week that he is entering the Royal Rumble. The show is scheduled to take place on January 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Having not won the annual battle royal before, this could very well be the time and place WWE gives Punk the honor.

Ace Steel is proud of his number-one student making his long-awaited WWE return

For those unaware, Ace Steel wrestled for WWE in the aughts, although his in-ring career never really took off in the Stamford-based promotion. He worked at the performance center between November 2019 to January 2022.

Steel was part of the backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) following the AEW All Out 2022 media scrum. He was released, re-hired, and released once again between that incident and Punk's own firing in September 2023. Regarding Punk's WWE return, he had this to say on Wrestling with Rip Rogers:

"I’m very proud of my number one student that I’ve ever coached in the world for heading back to show the world who the f*ck he is… The reason people hate him or whatever is he’s not about the bullsh*t, and the guy doesn’t take sh*t, and he doesn’t take it lightly. And when you’ve had enough sh*t, you either explode, or you take care of business yourself, and you defend yourself." [H/T: Fightful]

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is imminent, but whether the bout will be for the world title or not remains to be seen. A certain WWE Superstar has proclaimed that The Visionary's days as champion are numbered.

If you use the quote from this article, give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit Adrian Hernandez.