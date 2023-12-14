Seth Rollins won't be champion at Royal Rumble 2024, former WWE Champion asserts

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is destined to face CM Punk in the not-too-distant future at a major WWE event, evidently. However, will the title be removed from the picture?

Drew McIntyre made some striking comments recently. A match between him and Rollins was announced for the Day 1 episode of RAW in 2024, which has already garnered massive intrigue.

On WWE's The Bump, McIntyre pointed to how guys like Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are still trying to finish their story of closing out WrestleMania and, in the process, winning a world title. On the other hand, he has already done it. So the next chapter to his legacy is to win the belt in front of a live crowd:

"Whatever it takes to get the job done. I will stop at nothing to win that world title," McIntyre emphatically stated. "Everyone in WWE [Cody Rhodes and CM Punk were name-dropped] should have the same story to finish. Main event WrestleMania, win the world title. I've done that."

The former WWE Champion continued:

"I've finished that version of their story. I'm focused on my version of the next story. My story is to finally win the world title with people actually in the crowd. Knowing what I know now to be the champion that I can be for RAW, and I would do d*mn sure whatever it takes." [From 53:26 to 54:06]

Drew McIntyre also spoke about his first shot at Rollins at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He feels it's the compassion he showed towards The Visionary that got him on the losing end of the spectrum. He made it clear that at the next go-around, McIntyre will show no mercy.

CM Punk's "f*ck up" image is what fans love about him, says WWE Hall of Famer

David LaGreca and Bully Ray claimed on an episode of the Busted Open Podcast that fans are fickle to have turned on Seth Rollins. While the latter's most recent promo on RAW - that blurred lines of storyline and his real-life issues with CM Punk - was well-received, it seems Punk is slightly more favored by the masses.

Ray agreed with his co-host on the show that loyalty does not get wrestlers anywhere, but moreover, there is also a "cool factor" to Punk that puts him in a better position in the eyes of the WWE Universe than Rollins:

"So Seth is that loyal company guy, and Punk is the one with issues and problems and the rebellious attitude, this and that, and we love him, because he's a f*ck up. The world loves a good f*ck up."

The Hall of Famer continued:

"Punk also has a cool factor to him. Does Seth Rollins? Seth Rollins is a phenomenal wrestler, who over the last year, chose to wear flamboyant clothing. Outrageous clothing. Talking this outrageous way. It's kind of a character extension. Imagine CM Punk puts this bullet in his chamber and pulls the trigger? Hey Seth, they sing your song, but they chant my name. That's all he needs to say."

CM Punk may be Seth's biggest challenge to date. The high-profile nature of their feud has instantly put their future match as a frontrunner to main event any major WWE event, especially WrestleMania.

The question is, will the bout have the World Heavyweight Championship on the line, or will Drew McIntyre walk into the Show of Shows with the belt? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit the original source.