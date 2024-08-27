30-year-old WWE Superstar responds to Sheamus' insulting remarks; fires brutal shots

Former WWE Champion Sheamus recently fired shots at a fellow superstar following the latter's win on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is The Celtic Warrior's former stablemate Pete Dunne.

On the August 26 episode of the red brand's show, The Bruiserweight won the first-round Triple Threat match of the Intercontinental Championship number one contender's tournament. The contest featured former WWE Champions The Miz and Kofi Kingston. Elsewhere on the card, Jey Uso won his first-round bout.

After the show, however, Pete Dunne's former faction member Sheamus posted an update on his X/Twitter account, insulting the former NXT UK Champion and referring to him as Butch, which Dunne believes is a terrible name The Irishman gave him when he joined the main roster in 2022.

Earlier today, the 30-year-old responded to the tweet, firing shots at the veteran performer. Dunne offered advice to the former Brawling Brutes member, which he claimed could help the latter win his first Intercontinental Championship.

"You still drunk? Put the drink down and you might finally win the IC title. You can be my first defense before you pack up for good 🤷‍♂️," Pete Dunne wrote.

WWE veteran shares honest take on Sheamus' return from injury; hope for a better future

Sheamus returned from injury after almost eight months in April 2024. The veteran performer had taken some time off to nurse his multiple injuries. With the Irishman slowly becoming an integral part of the red brand, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his opinion regarding the return.

During his appearance on 83 Weeks, Bischoff pointed out the absence of a storyline during the 46-year-old's return from injury. He added the former World Champion must look to be part of a major storyline in the buildup to WrestleMania 41.

"He has been off long enough that he is like the 'absence makes the heart grow fonder factor' has kicked it; it feels fresh. Yeah, would it have been nice if Sheamus had a story starting six months or a year ago, or perhaps it would have built to WrestleMania? Sure, that would have been nice. But if I'm Sheamus right now, I'm looking at what happens to me over the next 12 months. What am I going to be doing looking forward to the next WrestleMania because he has got a clear runway, and he's got some support behind him," he said. [From 36:06 to 36:35]

The Celtic Warrior will take on Bronson Reed and Ludwig Kaiser in his first-round Triple-Threat match next week on WWE RAW. It remains to be seen if he will finally get his hands on the IC Title.

