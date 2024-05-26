30-year-old WWE Superstar says Gunther's King of the Ring crown belongs to him

At the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event last night, Gunther won the King of the Ring tournament. On Instagram, WWE star Lexis King sent a message to The Ring General.

Currently working on NXT, King made his in-ring debut for the Stamford-based company in October 2023, defeating Dante Chen. King has previously faced Oba Femi and was unsuccessful in beating him for the NXT North American Championship.

On Instagram, King reacted to Gunther's post and claimed the latter's King of the Ring crown belonged to him.

"That belongs to ME!" wrote King.

Check out a screengrab of King's Instagram comment:

Gunther defeated Randy Orton in the final of the King of the Ring tournament. Leading up to the final, he defeated Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, and Jey Uso.

WWE CCO Triple H addressed the Gunther vs. Randy Orton finish

The closing moments of the Randy Orton vs. Gunther in the final of the King of the Ring tournament was a called controversial by many fans.

Triple H addressed the finish while speaking in an interview. The Game praised both superstars for their match but believed there was nothing controversial about the finish while he watched on from ringside. But The Game did admit that Orton's shoulders weren't down on the mat. He said:

"So, live, I was out there and from my vantage point, it was very difficult to see. You know, I was in the ring and handed the crown to Gunther, very happy for him. Incredible night, what a performance they both put on. Coming back here and seeing it back, look, I saw exactly what you saw. I saw what everybody saw, I saw what everybody is talking about. Didn't really even seem controversial to me, it just seemed like Randy Orton's shoulder wasn't down."

Gunther will receive a WWE world championship shot after winning the 2024 King of the Ring tournament ,which was announced before the final of the tournament by Triple H.