Triple H addresses controversial finish at WWE King and Queen of the Ring; teases rematch

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has addressed a controversial finish that occurred today in Saudi Arabia at the premium live event. The promotion held WWE King and Queen of the Ring at the Jeddah Superdome today.

Gunther battled Randy Orton in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament at the PLE today. Orton seemed to be selling an injury throughout the match but managed to connect with an RKO out of nowhere. However, he was unable to capitalize and go for a pinfall attempt. The Ring General then seized the opportunity to roll up Orton to win the final of the tournament.

However, both of Orton's shoulders may not have been down on the mat and Triple H addressed the controversy following the match. He admitted he did not notice anything controversial from ringside, however after watching television replays later he noted that the Viper's shoulders weren't down.

"So, live I was out there and from my vantage point it was very difficult to see. You know, I was in the ring and handed the crown to Gunther, very happy for him. Incredible night, what a performance they both put on. Coming back here and seeing it back, look I saw exactly what you saw. I saw what everybody saw, I saw what everybody is talking about. Didn't really even seem controversial to me, it just seemed like Randy Orton's shoulder wasn't down," said Triple H. [From 00:28 - 00:56]

The Game then said that the referee's decision was final but teased that there could be a rematch between Gunther and Orton in the future, as both elite stars would like to put an end to any controversy around their final match of the KOTR Tournament. The CCO did admit he would love to see a rematch after what he saw tonight.

"Especially after what I saw tonight, I certainly want to see that again. I think Randy Orton deserves to have another shot at that, and I think if I know anything about Gunther, he will want to have another shot at that," he added. [From 01:05 - 01:20]

You can watch Triple H's comments below:

WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves on working under Triple H

Corey Graves has recently shared what it is like working under Triple H in WWE and noted that not too many people on the planet understand the wrestling business like The King of Kings.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview last month, Graves noted that Triple H was an "old-school guy." Graves added it had been a breath of fresh air working for the veteran.

"I think you hit the nail right on the head," Graves said. "He [Triple H] is an old-school guy. He's a wrestling historian, and he's a fan, a lifelong fan. He understands this in a way that I don't know too many people on Earth understand the sports entertainment business. It's been a breath of fresh air. He's been very easy to deal with, very easy to approach." [2:49 – 3:10]

The Game took over from Vince McMahon who resigned from the company in January ahead of Royal Rumble. This move resulted from a lawsuit filed by a former WWE employee against McMahon. Only time will tell what Triple H has in store for the WWE Universe moving forward.

