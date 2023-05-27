30-year-old WWE Superstar sends Héctor Garza a heartfelt message on the 10th anniversary of his passing

A 30-year-old WWE Superstar has sent a heartfelt tribute to Héctor Garza on the 10th anniversary of his passing.

Héctor Solona Segura performed under the ring name "Héctor Garza" and had a successful career in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), Perros del Mal Producciones, and AAA Wrestling. He also worked in the United States during his career and made appearances in WCW, WWF, and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, now known as Impact Wrestling. His son became a professional wrestler known as El Sultán, and WWE stars Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo are a part of his extended family. Héctor was only 43 years old when he passed away on May 26, 2013.

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo are known as the Los Lotharios tag team in the company and the duo were selected by RAW in this year's draft. Angel took to Twitter today to remember Héctor Garza on the 10th anniversary of his passing and stated that the wrestling legend is still missed to this day.

"10 years 🙏 we love you and we miss you 🙏 #HectorGarza #DinastiaGarza," tweeted Angel Garza.

Héctor Garza's WCW faction lives on in WWE

Héctor Garza was a part of the Latino World Order faction that was formed by Eddie Guerrero in WCW.

Eddie Guerrero formed the LWO on an October 1998 edition of WCW, and Rey Mysterio has since brought back the group in WWE. The 2023 Hall of Famer recruited the Legado Del Fantasma faction to reform the group, with LWO being picked by SmackDown in this year's draft. Santos Escobar recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and disclosed that they want to make Eddie Guerrero proud with the new iteration of the group.

"I told y'all it's time," he said. "It's time for Latinos to rise. You know what I mean? Like, politically, socially, demographically, culturally — music, movies, entertainment, everywhere. We are everywhere. And yes, we're paying homage. Of course, we want to make [Eddie Guerrero] proud. Of course. But this is a whole new, different animal," Escobar said on The Bump.

Héctor Garza's life and career were tragically cut short ten years ago. He was the reigning Mexican National Heavyweight Champion when he passed away due to lung cancer.

