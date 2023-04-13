Current WWE Superstar feels re-incarnation of legendary faction will immediately succeed in the company

WWE is not short of factions at the moment, but a current superstar feels that the reformation of the legendary faction will immediately succeed in the company. Santos Escobar shared his views on the reincarnation of the Latino World Order (LWO).

The legendary faction was initially formed by the late Eddie Guerrero in 1998 during his time in WCW. The faction included some of the most successful Latin wrestlers of all time, including Rey Mysterio, Hector Garza, and La Parka.

At the 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony, Rey Mysterio revived the faction by giving members of Legado Del Fantasma LWO shirts. Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde were ecstatic to receive the shirts.

It now looks like WWE will rebrand Legado Del Fantasma to LWO. The reincarnation of the faction will benefit the company and the company as a whole, according to Santos Escobar on WWE’s The Bump.

"I told y'all it's time," he said. "It's time for Latinos to rise. You know what I mean? Like, politically, socially, demographically, culturally — music, movies, entertainment, everywhere. We are everywhere. And yes, we're paying homage. Of course, we want to make [Eddie Guerrero] proud. Of course. But this is a whole new, different animal," Escobar said on The Bump.

He added:

"To be a part of this reincarnation, reformation, regrouping of the LWO, it's very important to me because I get to carry on with what they did. And I get to put my own sauce and my own salt and pepper on it. And I love that." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The second-generation Mexican Luchador is all up for representing the Latin community on the big stage. He believes the legendary faction has the power to represent what wrestling stands for in the community.

WWE could rename Santos Escobar’s Legado Del Fantasma to Latino World Order (LWO)

Legado Del Fantasma was formed in WWE NXT in June 2020. Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde have worked well together ever since, with the former winning the NXT Cruiserweight Championship for the faction.

The faction made its main roster debut with Zelina Vega by its side in October 2022. They have been working with Rey Mysterio for the past several weeks, and the creative team could rebrand the faction to the new LWO.

A recent report by WRKD Wrestling has confirmed that internal discussions have taken place, leading to WWE transitioning Legado Del Fantasma from their current name to LWO.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling Discussions have taken place which would see Legado Del Fantasma transition away from their old name and become known full time as the LWO. Discussions have taken place which would see Legado Del Fantasma transition away from their old name and become known full time as the LWO. https://t.co/5vIddFpezV

The change could benefit the faction and its members by giving them a huge boost. Working with Rey Mysterio for a few months will also help Santos Escobar and his men gain much experience.

